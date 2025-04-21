Lobbying Update: $165,000 of HERSHEY COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$165,000 of HERSHEY COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Cocoa supply chain; no bill number

Food labeling issues; Nutrition issues including sodium, No bill number Support for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and opposition to changes in benefits administration, including opposition to Healthy SNAP Act of 2025 (S.561/H.R.479) FY25 Ag-FDA Appropriations: SNAP Restrictions Pilot Program, Food Ingredients, Sodium

Sugar reform in the Farm Bill reauthorization: Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024 (H.R. 8467)

Miscellaneous Tariff Bill

Tax issues; No bill number

Cocoa supply chain; No bill number"

HSY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HSY stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

HSY Insider Trading Activity

HSY insiders have traded $HSY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN E VOSKUIL (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $905,470 .

. JENNIFER MCCALMAN (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 556 shares for an estimated $90,983.

HSY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 526 institutional investors add shares of HSY stock to their portfolio, and 726 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HSY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HSY in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 01/11/2025

HSY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HSY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HSY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $174.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $168.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Matthew Smith from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $180.0 on 11/07/2024

