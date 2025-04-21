Lobbying Update: $165,000 of HERSHEY COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$165,000 of HERSHEY COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Cocoa supply chain; no bill number
Food labeling issues; Nutrition issues including sodium, No bill number Support for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and opposition to changes in benefits administration, including opposition to Healthy SNAP Act of 2025 (S.561/H.R.479) FY25 Ag-FDA Appropriations: SNAP Restrictions Pilot Program, Food Ingredients, Sodium
Sugar reform in the Farm Bill reauthorization: Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024 (H.R. 8467)
Miscellaneous Tariff Bill
Tax issues; No bill number
Cocoa supply chain; No bill number"
HSY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HSY stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 01/08, 12/24, 11/07, 11/01 and 0 sales.
HSY Insider Trading Activity
HSY insiders have traded $HSY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN E VOSKUIL (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $905,470.
- JENNIFER MCCALMAN (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 556 shares for an estimated $90,983.
HSY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 526 institutional investors add shares of HSY stock to their portfolio, and 726 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 2,980,997 shares (+31.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $504,831,841
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,799,235 shares (-38.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $304,700,447
- NORGES BANK removed 1,712,761 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $290,056,075
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 842,280 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,640,118
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 757,406 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,266,706
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 540,923 shares (+13601.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,605,310
- UBS GROUP AG added 489,516 shares (+78.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,899,534
HSY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HSY in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 01/11/2025
HSY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HSY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HSY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $174.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $168.0 on 11/08/2024
- Matthew Smith from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $180.0 on 11/07/2024
