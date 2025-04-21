Lobbying Update: $1,600,000 of CONSTELLATION ENERGY GENERATION LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,600,000 of CONSTELLATION ENERGY GENERATION LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"David Brown (House/Senate) H.R. 1968 - Making further continuing appropriations and other extensions for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, and for other purposes. H.Con.Res. 14 - Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for Fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034. House Energy and Water appropriations FY 2026 Senate Energy and Water appropriations FY 2026 David Gilbert (House/Senate) H.R. 1968 - Making further continuing appropriations and other extensions for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, and for other purposes. H.Con.Res. 14 - Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for Fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034. House Energy and Water FY 2025 Senate Energy and Water FY 2025

David Brown (House/Senate/White House/Department of Energy) Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Implementation and preservation of nuclear tax credits Nuclear Fuel policy related to uranium, conversion, and enrichment Energy regulatory reform ADVANCE Act implementation Data Center policy Artificial Intelligence and Energy Use Eddystone Marine Terminal Litigation HR 1047- GRID Power Act David Gilbert (House/Senate) Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Implementation and preservation of nuclear tax credits Nuclear Fuel policy related to uranium, conversion, and enrichment Energy regulatory reform ADVANCE Act Data Center policy Artificial Intelligence and Energy Use Eddystone Marine Terminal Litigation HR 1047- GRID Power Act Andrew Malcolm (House/Senate/White House) Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Implementation and preservation of nuclear tax credits Nuclear Fuel policy related to uranium, conversion, and enrichment Energy regulatory reform ADVANCE Act Data Center policy Artificial Intelligence and Energy Use Eddystone Marine Terminal Litigation HR 1047- GRID Power Act Jacqueline Carney (House/Senate) Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Implementation and preservation of nuclear tax credits Nuclear Fuel policy related to uranium, conversion, and enrichment Energy regulatory reform ADVANCE Act Data Center policy Artificial Intelligence and Energy Use Eddystone Marine Terminal Litigation HR 1047- GRID Power Act Sally McAllister (House) Nuclear Fuel policy related to uranium, conversion, and enrichment Nuclear fuel imports Used fuel management Electrification/Demand Growth Policy

David Brown (House/Senate/White House/Department of Energy) Global climate change issues Permitting Reform David Gilbert (House/Senate) Global climate change issues Permitting Reform Andrew Malcolm (House/Senate) Global climate change issues Permitting Reform Jacqueline Carney (House/Senate) Global climate change issues Permitting Reform

David Brown (House/Senate/White House/Department of Energy) Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Implementation and preservation of nuclear tax credits Tariff policy David Gilbert (House/Senate) Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Implementation and preservation of nuclear tax credits Andrew Malcolm (House/Senate/White House) Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Implementation and preservation of nuclear tax credits Jacqueline Carney (House/Senate) Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Implementation and preservation of nuclear tax credits Sally McAllister (House) Benefit of the IRAs 45U tax credit to the existing nuclear fleet.

David Brown (House/Senate) Used fuel management West Lake Landfill Sally McAllister (House) West Lake Landfill"

CEG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CEG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/26, 02/04 and 0 sales.

on 03/26, 02/04 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

CEG Insider Trading Activity

CEG insiders have traded $CEG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW N BAUER (SVP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,241,580.

CEG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 804 institutional investors add shares of CEG stock to their portfolio, and 548 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CEG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CEG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/12/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024

CEG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CEG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CEG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $235.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI set a target price of $258.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Paul Zimbardo from Jefferies set a target price of $234.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Paul Fremont from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $235.0 on 11/05/2024

