Lobbying Update: $160,000 of PACCAR INC lobbying was just disclosed

$160,000 of PACCAR INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Provided general updates on manufacturing and supply chain issues including tariff impacts to Members of Congress, Congressional staff, and federal agencies and updated policymakers on a joint venture to manufacture and localize the supply chain for commercial electric vehicle battery cells in the U.S.

Provided general updates to Members of Congress, Congressional staff, and federal agencies and discussed the impact of current and proposed regulations, tariffs, and tax policies on truck manufacturing and the U.S. trucking industry.

Provided general updates to Members of Congress, Congressional staff, and federal agencies, discussed the impacts of current and pending regulations, tariffs, and tax policies on the trucking industry, and provided information on advanced safety equipment, autonomous and connected vehicle technologies, and electrification.

Provided general updates to Members of Congress, Congressional staff, and federal agencies and discussed the impact of the 12% Federal Excise Tax and the implementation of the Section 45X advanced manufacturing production credit and other tax incentives on truck purchases, manufacturing, plant upgrades, battery production, and commercial electric truck charging and fueling infrastructure.

Provided general updates to Members of Congress, Congressional staff, and federal agencies on PACCAR's U.S. and global operations, discussed current and proposed IEEPA and Section 232 tariffs on U.S. truck manufacturing and supply chains, and discussed the importance of the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit for transitioning electric commercial vehicle battery manufacturing, suppliers, and technical expertise back to the United States.

Provided general updates to Members of Congress, Congressional staff, and federal agencies, discussed developments in zero- and near-zero emissions and fuel efficiency technologies for commercial vehicles including through the SuperTruck 2 and 3 programs, and discussed the implementation of tax incentives and grant programs including the Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit, Domestic Manufacturing Conversion Grant Program, and Section 48C Advanced Energy Project Credit.

Provided general updates to Members of Congress, Congressional staff, and federal agencies on developments in zero- and near-zero emissions and fuel efficiency technologies for commercial vehicles and discussed regulatory issues including EPA's Phase 3 GHG emissions standards, EPA's low-NOx standards for heavy-duty vehicles, and Congressional Review Act resolutions to disapprove EPA's preemption waivers for California to implement the Advanced Clean Trucks and Omnibus low-NOx rules."

PCAR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PCAR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCAR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

PCAR Insider Trading Activity

PCAR insiders have traded $PCAR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARRIN C SIVER (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 103,671 shares for an estimated $11,565,681

HARRIE SCHIPPERS (PRESIDENT & CFO) sold 28,676 shares for an estimated $3,038,787

R PRESTON FEIGHT (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 25,200 shares for an estimated $2,796,585

MICHAEL K WALTON (VICE PRESIDENT/GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $636,784

PIERRE R BREBER purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $448,900

TODD R HUBBARD (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $224,090

PCAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 466 institutional investors add shares of PCAR stock to their portfolio, and 450 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PCAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PCAR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/07/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

PCAR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PCAR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PCAR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $98.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $115.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Nick Housden from RBC Capital set a target price of $97.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $90.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $96.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $104.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 04/07/2025

