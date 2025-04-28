Lobbying Update: $160,000 of ONEOK INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$160,000 of ONEOK INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Inflation Reduction Act Implementation, corporate alternative minimum tax, 45Q; Issues related to tax policies (Corporate Tax Rate, EBITDA, Bonus Depreciation) - no specific bills; HR 7024, Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act.

Issues pertaining to Cybersecurity (no specific bills).

SEC Climate Disclosure Rule; SEC Human Capital Management Rule. ESG policies - no specific legislation.

Pipeline Safety Reauthorization, all issues addressed in reauthorization review; Issues pertaining to PHMSA LDAR rule (no specific legislation). HR 6494, Promoting Innovation of Pipeline Efficiency and Safety Act of 2023

HR 1, Lower Energy Costs Act; S.989, North American Energy Act; S. 988, Promoting Interagency Coordination for Review of National Gas Projects; HR 1152, Water Quality Certification & Energy Project Improvement Act of 2023; HR 1058, Promoting Cross-Border Energy Infrastructure Act; HR 1130, Unlocking Our Domestic LNG potential Act; HR 1335, Transparency, Accountability Permitting & Production Act; Issues pertaining to CCS infrastructure (no specific legislation); S. 2707, Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2023; EPA-proposed rule on elimination of the 1-pound psi Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver for E-10 gasoline; FERC nominees; HR 7655, Pipeline Safety, Modernization and Expansion Act of 2023, Issues pertaining to EPA WEC, Issues pertaining to EPA OOOOb and OOOOc rules; S.4753, Energy Permitting Reform Act 2024"

OKE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OKE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

OKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 739 institutional investors add shares of OKE stock to their portfolio, and 615 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OKE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/25/2025

