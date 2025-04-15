Lobbying Update: $160,000 of GEVO INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$160,000 of GEVO INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Tax credits for sustainable aviation fuels and renewable transportation fuels, including renewable natural gas Issues related to lifecycle accounting of sustainable aviation fuels and renewable transportation fuels, including renewable natural gas Issues related to Gevo's ATJ-60 project Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes and lifecycle analysis updates
Gevos USDA Partnerships program grant"
GEVO Insider Trading Activity
GEVO insiders have traded $GEVO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW SHAFER (Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,911 shares for an estimated $76,913.
- PAUL D BLOOM (CCO & CIO) sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $48,972
- KIMBERLY T BOWRON (Chief People and IT Officer) sold 14,240 shares for an estimated $18,370
GEVO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of GEVO stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,494,495 shares (+41531.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,393,494
- INVESCO LTD. added 3,497,007 shares (+441.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,308,744
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,312,870 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,833,898
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,720,695 shares (-10.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,596,252
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 1,299,906 shares (+68.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,716,803
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 781,207 shares (+300.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,632,722
- MORGAN STANLEY added 735,792 shares (+455.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,537,805
GEVO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GEVO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024
