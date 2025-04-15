Lobbying Update: $160,000 of GEVO INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$160,000 of GEVO INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Tax credits for sustainable aviation fuels and renewable transportation fuels, including renewable natural gas Issues related to lifecycle accounting of sustainable aviation fuels and renewable transportation fuels, including renewable natural gas Issues related to Gevo's ATJ-60 project Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes and lifecycle analysis updates

Gevos USDA Partnerships program grant"

GEVO Insider Trading Activity

GEVO insiders have traded $GEVO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW SHAFER (Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,911 shares for an estimated $76,913 .

. PAUL D BLOOM (CCO & CIO) sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $48,972

KIMBERLY T BOWRON (Chief People and IT Officer) sold 14,240 shares for an estimated $18,370

GEVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of GEVO stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GEVO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GEVO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

