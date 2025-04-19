Lobbying Update: $160,000 of EXPEDIA GROUP lobbying was just disclosed

$160,000 of EXPEDIA GROUP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

EXPE Insider Trading Activity

EXPE insiders have traded $EXPE stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARIANE GORIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,244 shares for an estimated $10,368,989 .

. DARA KHOSROWSHAHI has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $8,927,349 .

. ROBERT J DZIELAK (Chief Legal Officer & Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,405 shares for an estimated $3,031,312 .

. LANCE A SOLIDAY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,418 shares for an estimated $1,541,227.

EXPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 404 institutional investors add shares of EXPE stock to their portfolio, and 391 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EXPE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXPE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

EXPE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXPE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $EXPE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $178.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $143.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Trevor Young from Barclays set a target price of $166.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $190.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Leo Horowitz from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $192.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $210.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Ross Sandler from Piper Sandler set a target price of $153.0 on 11/08/2024

