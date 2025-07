Lobbying Update: $160,000 of CLARITEV (FORMERLY MULTIPLAN CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed

$160,000 of CLARITEV (FORMERLY MULTIPLAN CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to healthcare reimbursement; issues related to payment and revenue integrity; and issues related to price and coverage transparency

CTEV Insider Trading Activity

CTEV insiders have traded $CTEV stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTEV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS MICHAEL GARIS (EVP&CFO) has made 6 purchases buying 41,268 shares for an estimated $907,953 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEROME HOGGE (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $349,250

TRAVIS DALTON (Pres., CEO & Executive Chair) has made 2 purchases buying 9,025 shares for an estimated $200,807 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TARA O'NEIL (SVP, General Counsel) purchased 440 shares for an estimated $9,605

CTEV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTEV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

