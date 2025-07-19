Lobbying Update: $160,000 of CLARITEV (FORMERLY MULTIPLAN CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed

$160,000 of CLARITEV (FORMERLY MULTIPLAN CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to healthcare reimbursement; issues related to payment and revenue integrity; and issues related to price and coverage transparency

Issues related to healthcare reimbursement; issues related to payment and revenue integrity; and issues related to price and coverage transparency"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CTEV Insider Trading Activity

CTEV insiders have traded $CTEV stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTEV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS MICHAEL GARIS (EVP&CFO) has made 6 purchases buying 41,268 shares for an estimated $907,953 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEROME HOGGE (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $349,250

TRAVIS DALTON (Pres., CEO & Executive Chair) has made 2 purchases buying 9,025 shares for an estimated $200,807 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TARA O'NEIL (SVP, General Counsel) purchased 440 shares for an estimated $9,605

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CTEV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTEV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CTEV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTEV forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.