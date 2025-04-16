Lobbying Update: $160,000 of ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION lobbying was just disclosed

$160,000 of ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Gainful employment, Pell Grants, Title IV federal student aid, Student loan forgiveness programs, College Cost Reduction Act, Grad PLUS program, Higher Education Act

Corporate tax & governance priorities

Healthcare workforce shortages, Medicare graduate medical education

Budget reconciliation"

ATGE Insider Trading Activity

ATGE insiders have traded $ATGE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONNA J HRINAK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,412 shares for an estimated $1,095,630 .

. MICHAEL BETZ (Pres. Walden University & CDO) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $379,992

WILLIAM W BURKE sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $361,549

MICHAEL W MALAFRONTE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $87,210

ATGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of ATGE stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATGE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATGE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

ATGE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATGE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ATGE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Paris from Barrington set a target price of $95.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $90.0 on 10/30/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.