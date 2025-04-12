Lobbying Update: $15,500 of GUARDANT HEALTH INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$15,500 of GUARDANT HEALTH INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Medicare Advantage Program, Medicare Prescription Drug Benefit Program, Medicare Cost Plan Program, and Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (CMS-4208-P)."

GH Insider Trading Activity

GH insiders have traded $GH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KUMUD KALIA (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $355,782 .

. IAN T CLARK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,318 shares for an estimated $244,929 .

. MUSA TARIQ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,668 shares for an estimated $95,208 .

. MEGHAN V. JOYCE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,096 shares for an estimated $94,456.

GH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of GH stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

