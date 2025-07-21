Lobbying Update: $1,520,000 of TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS AMERICA INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,520,000 of TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS AMERICA INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"FY 2025 Budget Resolution - Pharmaceutical Related Provisions
Policies to enhance patient access to medicines in Medicaid including rebate, waiver policy and funding issues Policies to enhance patient access to medicines in Medicare Proposals related to amending the protected classes in Medicare Medicare telehealth proposals CMS Transparency in Coverage Final Rule (CMS-9915-F) Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program: Selected Drugs for Initial Price Applicability Year 2026 Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program: Selected Drugs for Initial Price Applicability Year 2027 Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program: Selected Drugs for Initial Price Applicability Year 2028 Discussions on spillover related to the IRA Discussions on reforming the Inflation Reduction Act Discussions on treatment of small molecule drugs related to Inflation Reduction Act Discussions on treatment of small molecule drugs related to Inflation Reduction Act H.R.1 492, S. 832, EPIC Act of 2025, All Pharmaceutical Related Provisions H.R. 946, Optimizing Research Progress Hope and New (ORPHAN) Cures Act
Clarify or reform the 340B program Issues related to patient access of plasma therapies Global pharmaceutical supply chain operations and manufacturing locations Most Favored Nation/International Reference Pricing Issues related to rare disease diagnosis and access to care Issues related to Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) H.R. 1476, S. 694, PLASMA Act
Administration's Global Tax Proposal General issues around 2025 Reconciliation/Inbound Concerns
Issues related to proposed Tariffs - all pharmaceutical related provisions
Discussions around Supply Chain implications"
TAK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of TAK stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 3,433,023 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,049,052
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,815,917 shares (-66.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,872,685
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,754,246 shares (-87.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,085,638
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,180,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,546,600
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 692,404 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,296,047
- CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 522,030 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,762,586
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 500,001 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,435,014
