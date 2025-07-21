Lobbying Update: $1,520,000 of TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS AMERICA INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,520,000 of TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS AMERICA INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY 2025 Budget Resolution - Pharmaceutical Related Provisions

Policies to enhance patient access to medicines in Medicaid including rebate, waiver policy and funding issues Policies to enhance patient access to medicines in Medicare Proposals related to amending the protected classes in Medicare Medicare telehealth proposals CMS Transparency in Coverage Final Rule (CMS-9915-F) Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program: Selected Drugs for Initial Price Applicability Year 2026 Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program: Selected Drugs for Initial Price Applicability Year 2027 Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program: Selected Drugs for Initial Price Applicability Year 2028 Discussions on spillover related to the IRA Discussions on reforming the Inflation Reduction Act Discussions on treatment of small molecule drugs related to Inflation Reduction Act Discussions on treatment of small molecule drugs related to Inflation Reduction Act H.R.1 492, S. 832, EPIC Act of 2025, All Pharmaceutical Related Provisions H.R. 946, Optimizing Research Progress Hope and New (ORPHAN) Cures Act

Clarify or reform the 340B program Issues related to patient access of plasma therapies Global pharmaceutical supply chain operations and manufacturing locations Most Favored Nation/International Reference Pricing Issues related to rare disease diagnosis and access to care Issues related to Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) H.R. 1476, S. 694, PLASMA Act

Administration's Global Tax Proposal General issues around 2025 Reconciliation/Inbound Concerns

Issues related to proposed Tariffs - all pharmaceutical related provisions

Discussions around Supply Chain implications"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

TAK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of TAK stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.