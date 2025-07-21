Lobbying Update: $1,510,000 of CENTENE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$1,510,000 of CENTENE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to tax credits and general marketplace coverage policies Issues related to the individual insurance market

H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including provisions pertaining to coverage access in Medicaid and marketplace Issues related to the use of IT solutions to streamline Medicaid processes"

CNC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNC stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/30, 03/31.

on 04/29 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/30, 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

CNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 411 institutional investors add shares of CNC stock to their portfolio, and 430 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CNC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025

CNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNC recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Langston from TD Cowen set a target price of $33.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Ryan MacDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $42.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Kevin Fischbeck from B of A Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $51.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $40.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $33.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 07/02/2025

