Lobbying Update: $1,510,000 of CENTENE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$1,510,000 of CENTENE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to tax credits and general marketplace coverage policies Issues related to the individual insurance market
H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including provisions pertaining to coverage access in Medicaid and marketplace Issues related to the use of IT solutions to streamline Medicaid processes"
CNC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CNC stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/30, 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.
CNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 411 institutional investors add shares of CNC stock to their portfolio, and 430 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 5,526,746 shares (-36.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $335,528,749
- FMR LLC added 5,198,363 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $315,592,617
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 4,264,187 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $258,878,792
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,703,667 shares (-60.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $224,849,623
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,306,796 shares (+42.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $200,755,585
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 2,752,432 shares (-74.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,100,146
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,649,381 shares (+6.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $160,843,920
CNC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025
CNC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNC recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ryan Langston from TD Cowen set a target price of $33.0 on 07/21/2025
- Ryan MacDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $42.0 on 07/16/2025
- Kevin Fischbeck from B of A Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 07/16/2025
- Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $51.0 on 07/15/2025
- Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $40.0 on 07/11/2025
- Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $33.0 on 07/10/2025
- Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 07/02/2025
