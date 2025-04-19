Lobbying Update: $150,000 of TWILIO INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$150,000 of TWILIO INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Regulatory Policy surrounding the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and robocalling.

Issues related to AI policy.

Issues related to data privacy policy.

Issues related to AI policy."

TWLO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TWLO stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWLO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/04, 02/25 and 0 sales.

on 03/04, 02/25 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/06, 01/31 and 0 sales.

TWLO Insider Trading Activity

TWLO insiders have traded $TWLO stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KHOZEMA SHIPCHANDLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,175 shares for an estimated $3,596,379 .

. AIDAN VIGGIANO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 28,692 shares for an estimated $3,037,881 .

. DANA WAGNER (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 25,475 shares for an estimated $2,479,536.

TWLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 361 institutional investors add shares of TWLO stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TWLO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TWLO in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/02/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/31/2024

TWLO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TWLO recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $TWLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $125.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $111.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $125.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $145.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 William Power from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $160.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $135.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Brian White from Monness set a target price of $135.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $120.0 on 11/12/2024

