Lobbying Update: $150,000 of SUN LIFE FINANCIAL (U.S.) SERVICES COMPANY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$150,000 of SUN LIFE FINANCIAL (U.S.) SERVICES COMPANY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"DRAFT Paid Family Leave Public-Private Partnerships Act, DRAFT Interstate Paid Leave Action Network Act (I-PLAN Act), Issue Long Term Disability Mental Health Benefits, Issue ERISA E-Delivery for Health and Welfare Benefit Plans, Issue Medical Stop-Loss, HR 1521 Dental and Optometric Care Access (DOC Access) Act, HR 1397/S 1164 Increasing Access to Dental Insurance Act"

S. 3548 (118th) Health Care PRICE Transparency 2.0 Act, HR 5378 (118th) Lower Cost, More Transparency Act"

HR 996/S 400 Paid Family and Medical Leave Tax Credit Extension and Enhancement Act, H Con Res 14 Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034., PL 115-97 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, PL 117-169 Inflation Reduction Act, HR 2547 Secure Family Futures Act"

H Con Res 14 Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034., Issue Medicaid Dental Benefits"

SLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of SLF stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SLF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

CIBC issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

