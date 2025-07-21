Lobbying Update: $150,000 of NISOURCE INC lobbying was just disclosed

$150,000 of NISOURCE INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Pipeline Safety Reauthorization - all issues addressed in reauthorization review.

Advocated for full funding of Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Promotion of the inclusion of natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable natural gas technologies in our nations clean energy future; no legislation introduced. Electricity transmission generally. Draft legislation on permitting reform Load growth, reliability, and resource adequacy generally; Data center issues generally

Climate change issues generally. Siting and permitting issues generally.

H.R. 1- The One Big Beautiful Bill Act"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

NI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

NI Insider Trading Activity

NI insiders have traded $NI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LLOYD M YATES (Director and President & CEO) sold 16,127 shares for an estimated $627,824

MICHAEL E JESANIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,178 shares for an estimated $386,470 .

. MELANIE B. BERMAN (EVP Administration & CHRO) sold 6,227 shares for an estimated $245,499

GUNNAR GODE (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $219,560

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 404 institutional investors add shares of NI stock to their portfolio, and 301 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NI in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for NI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NI forecast page.

NI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $NI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $43.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $45.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $43.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $42.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Richard Sunderland from JP Morgan set a target price of $43.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho set a target price of $44.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Ross Fowler from UBS set a target price of $45.0 on 03/21/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.