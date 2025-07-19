Lobbying Update: $150,000 of JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$150,000 of JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R.4016, Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026, including issues related to military construction; national security; defense and cybersecurity; DOD environmental/PFAS/resiliency accounts; Ukraine/Poland defense; general defense contracting FY 2026 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations; FY 2026 Transportation, Housing, & Urban Development Appropriations; FY 2026 federal appropriations for water, transportation, resiliency and US Army Corps of Engineers FY 2026 Appropriations for EPA Superfund program FY 2026 Appropriations for EPA Water Programs Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (PL 117-169) programs and activities

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58) Issues related to the Water Resources and Reform Development Act (WRRDA) P.L. 113-121, and the "Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation(WIIN) Act" (WRDA) P.L. 114-322 Issues related to WRDA reauthorization, water resources, resiliency, flood protection, waste-to-energy wastewater programs, and water infrastructure Issues related to public-private partnerships and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Issues related to the Environmental Protection Agency Superfund Program Issues related to PFAS and water Issues related to low-income water assistance

H.R.4016, Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026, including issues related to military construction; national security; defense and cybersecurity; DOD environmental/PFAS/resiliency accounts; Ukraine/Poland defense; and general defense contracting Issues related to Ukraine reconstruction and infrastructure

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58) Issues related to infrastructure resiliency and funding Issues related to the Highway Trust Fund and funding

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58) Issues related to the Highway Trust Fund and funding Issues related to Infrastructure resiliency and funding Issues related to Ports and infrastructure; Issues related to Amtrak and rail infrastructure

H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act (P.L. 119-21), issues related to renewable energy development and incentives FY 2026 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations; Inflation Reduction Act (PL 117-169); and the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act (PL 117-58); issues related to electricity transmission, clean energy production, and electrical capacity for data centers"

J Insider Trading Activity

J insiders have traded $J stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $J stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANUEL J FERNANDEZ has made 3 purchases buying 417 shares for an estimated $51,135 and 0 sales.

J Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of J stock to their portfolio, and 412 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

J Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $J in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/05/2025

J Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $J recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $J in the last 6 months, with a median target of $151.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sangita Jain from Keybanc set a target price of $155.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $141.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $152.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $154.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $151.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $148.0 on 02/05/2025

