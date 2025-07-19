Lobbying Update: $150,000 of JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$150,000 of JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"H.R.4016, Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026, including issues related to military construction; national security; defense and cybersecurity; DOD environmental/PFAS/resiliency accounts; Ukraine/Poland defense; general defense contracting FY 2026 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations; FY 2026 Transportation, Housing, & Urban Development Appropriations; FY 2026 federal appropriations for water, transportation, resiliency and US Army Corps of Engineers FY 2026 Appropriations for EPA Superfund program FY 2026 Appropriations for EPA Water Programs Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (PL 117-169) programs and activities
Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58) Issues related to the Water Resources and Reform Development Act (WRRDA) P.L. 113-121, and the "Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation(WIIN) Act" (WRDA) P.L. 114-322 Issues related to WRDA reauthorization, water resources, resiliency, flood protection, waste-to-energy wastewater programs, and water infrastructure Issues related to public-private partnerships and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Issues related to the Environmental Protection Agency Superfund Program Issues related to PFAS and water Issues related to low-income water assistance
H.R.4016, Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026, including issues related to military construction; national security; defense and cybersecurity; DOD environmental/PFAS/resiliency accounts; Ukraine/Poland defense; and general defense contracting Issues related to Ukraine reconstruction and infrastructure
Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58) Issues related to infrastructure resiliency and funding Issues related to the Highway Trust Fund and funding
Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58) Issues related to the Highway Trust Fund and funding Issues related to Infrastructure resiliency and funding Issues related to Ports and infrastructure; Issues related to Amtrak and rail infrastructure
H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act (P.L. 119-21), issues related to renewable energy development and incentives FY 2026 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations; Inflation Reduction Act (PL 117-169); and the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act (PL 117-58); issues related to electricity transmission, clean energy production, and electrical capacity for data centers"
J Insider Trading Activity
J insiders have traded $J stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $J stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MANUEL J FERNANDEZ has made 3 purchases buying 417 shares for an estimated $51,135 and 0 sales.
J Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of J stock to their portfolio, and 412 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 3,459,329 shares (-74.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $418,198,282
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 1,218,128 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,259,493
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,198,008 shares (+56.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,827,187
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 453,410 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,812,734
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 448,213 shares (+141.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,184,469
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 445,453 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,850,813
- NINETY ONE UK LTD added 372,275 shares (+17.1%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $48,935,548
J Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $J in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/05/2025
J Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $J recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $J in the last 6 months, with a median target of $151.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sangita Jain from Keybanc set a target price of $155.0 on 07/16/2025
- Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $141.0 on 05/12/2025
- Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $152.0 on 05/09/2025
- Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $154.0 on 05/07/2025
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $151.0 on 04/25/2025
- Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $148.0 on 02/05/2025
