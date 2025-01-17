Lobbying Update: $150,000 of HARMONY BIOSCIENCES lobbying was just disclosed

$150,000 of HARMONY BIOSCIENCES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 5547, Maintaining Investments in New Innovation (MINI) Act H.R.7174, Ensuring Pathways to Innovative Cures (EPIC) Act H.R. 6094, Providing Realistic Opportunity To Equal and Comparable Treatment for (PROTECT) Rare Act H.R. 6664, Innovation in Pediatric Drugs Act H.R. 7384, Creating Hope Reauthorization Act H.R. 7383, Retaining Access and Restoring Exclusivity (RARE) Act H.R.7024, Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 H.R.3433 / S.2897, Give Kids a Chance Act"

HRMY Insider Trading Activity

HRMY insiders have traded $HRMY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IV PHARMA HOLDINGS, LLC VALOR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,600,000 shares for an estimated $139,391,500 .

. FUND TRUST II MARSHMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,600,000 shares for an estimated $139,391,500 .

. JEFFREY DIERKS (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 75,629 shares for an estimated $2,983,842.

HRMY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of HRMY stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

