Lobbying Update: $150,000 of HARMONY BIOSCIENCES lobbying was just disclosed

$150,000 of HARMONY BIOSCIENCES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"H.R. 5547, Maintaining Investments in New Innovation (MINI) Act H.R.7174, Ensuring Pathways to Innovative Cures (EPIC) Act H.R. 6094, Providing Realistic Opportunity To Equal and Comparable Treatment for (PROTECT) Rare Act H.R. 6664, Innovation in Pediatric Drugs Act H.R. 7384, Creating Hope Reauthorization Act H.R. 7383, Retaining Access and Restoring Exclusivity (RARE) Act H.R.7024, Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 H.R.3433 / S.2897, Give Kids a Chance Act"
HRMY Insider Trading Activity
HRMY insiders have traded $HRMY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- IV PHARMA HOLDINGS, LLC VALOR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,600,000 shares for an estimated $139,391,500.
- FUND TRUST II MARSHMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,600,000 shares for an estimated $139,391,500.
- JEFFREY DIERKS (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 75,629 shares for an estimated $2,983,842.
HRMY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of HRMY stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 581,273 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,250,920
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 529,642 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,185,680
- VENBIO PARTNERS LLC removed 420,802 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,832,080
- CAMBRIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 331,551 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,262,040
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 317,566 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,702,640
- ABRDN PLC removed 295,811 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,832,440
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 250,000 shares (+500.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,000,000
