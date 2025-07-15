Lobbying Update: $150,000 of GEVO INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$150,000 of GEVO INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Tax credits for sustainable aviation fuels and renewable transportation fuels, including renewable natural gas Issues related to lifecycle accounting of sustainable aviation fuels and renewable transportation fuels, including renewable natural gas Issues related to Gevo's ATJ-60 project Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes and lifecycle analysis updates

Tax credits for sustainable aviation fuels and renewable transportation fuels, including renewable natural gas Issues related to lifecycle accounting of sustainable aviation fuels and renewable transportation fuels, including renewable natural gas

Issues related to lifecycle accounting of sustainable aviation fuels and renewable transportation fuels, including renewable natural gas Tax credits for sustainable aviation fuels and renewable transportation fuels, including renewable natural gas Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes and lifecycle analysis updates

Gevos USDA Partnerships program grant"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

GEVO Insider Trading Activity

GEVO insiders have traded $GEVO stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK R. GRUBER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 157,197 shares for an estimated $201,526

PAUL D BLOOM (Chief Business Officer) sold 87,466 shares for an estimated $111,938

CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL RYAN (President & COO) sold 73,934 shares for an estimated $94,783

L LYNN SMULL (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 64,259 shares for an estimated $82,569 .

. ANDREW SHAFER (Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 52,538 shares for an estimated $66,597 .

. KIMBERLY T BOWRON (Chief People and IT Officer) sold 23,994 shares for an estimated $30,760

OLUWAGBEMILEKE YUSUF AGIRI (CFO) sold 10,810 shares for an estimated $12,572

LINDSAY CLINTON FITZGERALD (Chief Advocacy & Comms Officer) sold 8,987 shares for an estimated $10,451

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GEVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of GEVO stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GEVO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GEVO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GEVO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GEVO forecast page.

GEVO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GEVO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GEVO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.575.

Here are some recent targets:

Amit Dayal from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $14.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $1.15 on 04/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.