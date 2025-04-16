Lobbying Update: $150,000 of CONSOLIDATED EDISON COMPANY OF NEW YORK INC lobbying was just disclosed

$150,000 of CONSOLIDATED EDISON COMPANY OF NEW YORK INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) in FY 2026 Labor-HHS Appropriations legislation.

General issues related to coordination and sharing of cyber and physical security information between the federal government and the electricity and gas distribution sectors.

Issues related to energy grid supply chain; Siting and permitting generally; Clean energy issues generally; Energy storage issues generally; Energy efficiency issues generally; Grid modernization issues generally; Grid security issues generally; Grid resiliency issues generally; Grid reliability issues generally; Natural gas transmission and distribution system reliability generally.

Climate change issues generally; Power sector emissions issues generally; Siting and permitting generally.

Preservation of Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credits generally, and specifically those supporting clean electricity generation, electric vehicle adoption, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Preservation of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) programs generally, and specifically programs supporting electric grid resilience.

Electric vehicle infrastructure generally; Pipeline safety reauthorization draft legislation."

ED Insider Trading Activity

ED insiders have traded $ED stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH MILLER (VP & Controller) has made 2 purchases buying 2 shares for an estimated $199 and 0 sales.

ED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 548 institutional investors add shares of ED stock to their portfolio, and 469 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

