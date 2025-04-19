Lobbying Update: $150,000 of AURORA INNOVATION INC lobbying was just disclosed

$150,000 of AURORA INNOVATION INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Proposal for AV legislation; coming surface reauthorization Commercial Launch plans FMCSA warning device application submitted by Aurora-Waymo for an AV alternative to the warning triangle rule Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act Connected vehicle rulemaking for components of connected vehicles and national security"

AUR Insider Trading Activity

AUR insiders have traded $AUR stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REID HOFFMAN has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 14,842,361 shares for an estimated $80,634,957 .

. GLORIA R. BOYLAND sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $189,147

AUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of AUR stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AUR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AUR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

