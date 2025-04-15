Lobbying Update: $150,000 of ALCON VISION LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$150,000 of ALCON VISION LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to Medicare coverage and payment for eyecare
General issues related to eye health, medical devices, and FDA issues
Tariff impact on domestic and foreign manufacturing
Corporate tax issues; international tax treatment"
ALC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ALC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.
ALC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 252 institutional investors add shares of ALC stock to their portfolio, and 289 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 2,080,025 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,573,322
- LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP added 1,706,670 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,879,216
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,542,191 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,916,593
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,439,192 shares (+169.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,173,008
- AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB removed 1,436,223 shares (-84.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,920,970
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,231,471 shares (+80.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,539,573
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,143,578 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,078,336
ALC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/14/2024
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024
