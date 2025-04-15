Lobbying Update: $150,000 of ALCON VISION LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$150,000 of ALCON VISION LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Medicare coverage and payment for eyecare

General issues related to eye health, medical devices, and FDA issues

Tariff impact on domestic and foreign manufacturing

Corporate tax issues; international tax treatment"

ALC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.

ALC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 252 institutional investors add shares of ALC stock to their portfolio, and 289 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/14/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

