Lobbying Update: $15,000 of TECHNICAL MICRONICS CONTROL INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$15,000 of TECHNICAL MICRONICS CONTROL INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Directed Energy Programs Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorizations Act (H.R.3838, S. TBD) Fiscal Year 2026 Defense Appropriations Act (H.R.4016, S. TBD)

MU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MU stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

MU Insider Trading Activity

MU insiders have traded $MU stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 910 institutional investors add shares of MU stock to their portfolio, and 721 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MU in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/26/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

MU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MU recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $135.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $160.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $170.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $145.0 on 06/23/2025

