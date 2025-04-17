Lobbying Update: $15,000 of NATIONAL STRATEGIES LLC ON BEHALF OF BLUE BIRD CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$15,000 of NATIONAL STRATEGIES LLC ON BEHALF OF BLUE BIRD CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Implementation of PL 117-58, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and PL 117-169, Inflation Reduction Act, relating to programs to advance the manufacture and deployment of school buses and preservation of tax incentives for deployment of electric commercial vehicles.
Implementation of PL 117-58, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and PL 117-169, Inflation Reduction Act, relating to programs to advance the manufacture and deployment of school buses and preservation of tax incentives for deployment of electric commercial vehicles.
Implementation of PL 117-58, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and PL 117-169, Inflation Reduction Act, relating to programs to advance the manufacture and deployment of school buses and preservation of tax incentives for deployment of electric commercial vehicles.
Implementation of PL 117-58, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and PL 117-169, Inflation Reduction Act, relating to programs to advance the manufacture and deployment of school buses and preservation of tax incentives for deployment of electric commercial vehicles."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
BLBD Insider Trading Activity
BLBD insiders have traded $BLBD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAZVAN RADULESCU (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,019 shares for an estimated $930,809.
- DANIEL MARK THAU has made 2 purchases buying 1,200 shares for an estimated $44,851 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
BLBD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of BLBD stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,998,453 shares (+162.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,830,239
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 689,394 shares (+355.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,631,290
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 544,248 shares (+236.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,024,300
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 456,015 shares (+540.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,615,859
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 369,538 shares (-96.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,275,252
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 327,857 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,665,115
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 312,493 shares (+66.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,071,604
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.