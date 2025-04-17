Lobbying Update: $15,000 of NATIONAL STRATEGIES LLC ON BEHALF OF BLUE BIRD CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$15,000 of NATIONAL STRATEGIES LLC ON BEHALF OF BLUE BIRD CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Implementation of PL 117-58, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and PL 117-169, Inflation Reduction Act, relating to programs to advance the manufacture and deployment of school buses and preservation of tax incentives for deployment of electric commercial vehicles.

BLBD Insider Trading Activity

BLBD insiders have traded $BLBD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAZVAN RADULESCU (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,019 shares for an estimated $930,809 .

. DANIEL MARK THAU has made 2 purchases buying 1,200 shares for an estimated $44,851 and 0 sales.

BLBD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of BLBD stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

