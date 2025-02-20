Lobbying Update: $15,000 of LIFEWARD (FORMERLY REWALK ROBOTICS INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

$15,000 of LIFEWARD (FORMERLY REWALK ROBOTICS INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"None"
LFWD Insider Trading Activity
LFWD insiders have traded $LFWD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL SWINFORD has made 3 purchases buying 55,000 shares for an estimated $104,988 and 0 sales.
- JOSEPH E JR TURK purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $10,140
- LAWRENCE J JASINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,672 shares for an estimated $8,700
- RANDEL RICHNER sold 4,285 shares for an estimated $7,214
- JEANNINE LYNCH (VP of Market Access & Strategy) sold 1,625 shares for an estimated $5,358
LFWD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of LFWD stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 425,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $735,250
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 50,465 shares (-55.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,304
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 28,947 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,078
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 26,638 shares (+66.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,083
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 19,394 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,551
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV added 14,403 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,917
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 14,221 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,602
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
