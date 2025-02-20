Lobbying Update: $15,000 of LIFEWARD (FORMERLY REWALK ROBOTICS INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

$15,000 of LIFEWARD (FORMERLY REWALK ROBOTICS INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

LFWD Insider Trading Activity

LFWD insiders have traded $LFWD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SWINFORD has made 3 purchases buying 55,000 shares for an estimated $104,988 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSEPH E JR TURK purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $10,140

LAWRENCE J JASINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,672 shares for an estimated $8,700

RANDEL RICHNER sold 4,285 shares for an estimated $7,214

JEANNINE LYNCH (VP of Market Access & Strategy) sold 1,625 shares for an estimated $5,358

LFWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of LFWD stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

