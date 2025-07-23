Stocks
Lobbying Update: $15,000 of JABIL INC. lobbying was just disclosed

July 23, 2025 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by Quiver Lobbying

$15,000 of JABIL INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

JBL Insider Trading Activity

JBL insiders have traded $JBL stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK T MONDELLO (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 190,000 shares for an estimated $34,966,219.
  • JOHN C PLANT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $8,627,280.
  • STEVEN A RAYMUND has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,387 shares for an estimated $6,456,261.
  • MICHAEL DASTOOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,234 shares for an estimated $5,193,741.
  • STEVEN D BORGES (EVP, Global Business Units) sold 22,443 shares for an estimated $4,488,824
  • ANDREW PRIESTLEY (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,695 shares for an estimated $3,677,677.
  • FREDERIC E. MCCOY (EVP, Operations) sold 8,971 shares for an estimated $1,842,571
  • MAY YEE YAP (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 6,787 shares for an estimated $1,398,122
  • ADAM E. BERRY (SVP, IR and Communications) sold 4,233 shares for an estimated $848,113
  • ANOUSHEH ANSARI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $741,683.
  • FRANCIS MCKAY (SVP, Chief Procurement Officer) sold 3,395 shares for an estimated $697,620
  • CHRISTOPHER S HOLLAND sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $551,728
  • GARY K. SCHICK (SVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 678 shares for an estimated $102,549.
  • MATTHEW CROWLEY (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 115 shares for an estimated $17,214.

JBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 398 institutional investors add shares of JBL stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JBL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025
  • Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/17/2025

JBL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JBL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $JBL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $256.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $245.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Ruplu Bhattacharya from B of A Securities set a target price of $245.0 on 06/20/2025
  • Melissa Fairbanks from Raymond James set a target price of $230.0 on 06/18/2025
  • Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $215.0 on 06/18/2025
  • David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $208.0 on 06/18/2025
  • George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $223.0 on 06/17/2025

