Lobbying Update: $15,000 of EMCORE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$15,000 of EMCORE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Defense Budget"

EMKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of EMKR stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EMKR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EMKR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/02/2024

