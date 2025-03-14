Lobbying Update: $15,000 of EMCORE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$15,000 of EMCORE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Defense Budget"
EMKR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of EMKR stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 874,884 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,624,652
- GARDNER LEWIS ASSET MANAGEMENT L P added 585,958 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,757,874
- BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 100,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $221,000
- AEGIS FINANCIAL CORP removed 99,702 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $299,106
- PENDERFUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. added 91,297 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $273,891
- JBF CAPITAL, INC. removed 80,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $240,000
- GABELLI FUNDS LLC added 75,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $225,000
EMKR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EMKR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/02/2024
