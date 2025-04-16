Stocks
Lobbying Update: $15,000 of BRIDGER AEROSPACE GROUP LLC lobbying was just disclosed

April 16, 2025 — 10:16 pm EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar

$15,000 of BRIDGER AEROSPACE GROUP LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"S. 902, Wildfire Response and Preparedness Act of 2025 FY26 Interior & Environment Appropriations"

BAER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of BAER stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 433,723 shares (+192.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $923,829
  • BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. added 283,745 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $604,376
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 249,449 shares (-60.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $531,326
  • CERITY PARTNERS LLC added 177,811 shares (+456.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $378,737
  • STATE STREET CORP added 77,658 shares (+269.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,411
  • ASPIRIANT, LLC removed 65,237 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,954
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 64,904 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,245

