Lobbying Update: $15,000 of AXOGEN INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$15,000 of AXOGEN INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues relating to sensation loss after mastectomy"
AXGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of AXGN stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 2,841,088 shares (-55.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,832,053
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 1,012,537 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,195,768
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 746,263 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,462,607
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 660,722 shares (-96.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,263,322
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 530,775 shares (+2912.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,441,465
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 484,570 shares (-37.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,985,713
- PARKMAN HEALTHCARE PARTNERS LLC added 412,888 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,788,689
