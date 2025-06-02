Lobbying Update: $15,000 of AEMETIS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$15,000 of AEMETIS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Section 45Z extension
Section 45Z production tax credit"
AMTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of AMTX stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 374,016 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $650,787
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 218,471 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $380,139
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 187,766 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $505,090
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 133,593 shares (-31.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $232,451
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 121,684 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $211,730
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 99,720 shares (-82.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,512
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 97,151 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,042
