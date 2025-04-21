Lobbying Update: $1,499,800 of CATERPILLAR INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,499,800 of CATERPILLAR INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General discussions and briefings on ocean shipping, port operations, and logistical environment (no bill number).

Discussions regarding automotive right to repair efforts (H.R.1566 - Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair Act; entire bill)

Discussions re: implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (issues related to surface transportation funding and infrastructure investments; PL: 117-58). General discussions about Highway Trust Fund and surface transportation reauthorization (no specific bill).

Discussions regarding workforce challenges in the manufacturing and construction industries (HR1151, Freedom to Invest in Tomorrow's Workforce Act) (entire bill).

General discussions regarding ongoing industry issue of product theft from shipping containers on railroads (no specific bill).

General discussions related to U.S. trade policy, market access issues and digital trade policy (no bill number).

Discussions regarding extension of the Investment Tax Credit for combined heat and power system property (Sec 48 ITC) and implementation of tax credits related to combined heat and power systems and waste heat recovery, including qualifying combined heat and power systems under the section 45Y and 48E tax credits. (Section 13001; P.L. 117-169) General discussions around energy tax credits (no bill number). Issues related to interest deductibility (No bill number). General discussions related to corporate and international tax issues and OECD negotiations on the taxation of global income including IRC 11, 951A, 250 on the taxation of domestic and global income. (No bill number) Issues related to bonus depreciation (no bill number) Issues related to IRC 174 and full expensing of R&E expenditures (HR 1990 - American Innovation and R&D Competitiveness Act of 2025 (entire bill)) Issues related to the deductibility of state and local taxes and IRC 164(a) (no bill number)

General discussions around permitting reform (no bill number). General discussions around oil and gas leasing (no bill number). Research and development for gas turbine technology; Funding for DOE programs related to gas turbine technology (no bill number)."

CAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CAT stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 04/04, 03/17, 01/08, 12/24, 10/21 and 0 sales.

on 04/04, 03/17, 01/08, 12/24, 10/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 03/13, 02/24.

on 03/13, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

CAT Insider Trading Activity

CAT insiders have traded $CAT stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW R J BONFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $7,854,459 .

. LANGE BOB DE (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,657 shares for an estimated $5,192,561 .

. ANTHONY D. FASSINO (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,788 shares for an estimated $4,823,345 .

. CHERYL H JOHNSON (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 2,664 shares for an estimated $1,009,229

JASON KAISER (Group President) sold 2,425 shares for an estimated $860,147

DANIEL M DICKINSON sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $543,400

WILLIAM E SCHAUPP (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 968 shares for an estimated $368,788

GERALD JOHNSON has made 2 purchases buying 200 shares for an estimated $76,414 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 2 shares for an estimated $766

CAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,188 institutional investors add shares of CAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,245 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

CAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $365.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $283.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI set a target price of $365.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $471.0 on 12/19/2024

