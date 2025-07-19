Lobbying Update: $1,480,000 of DELTA AIR LINES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,480,000 of DELTA AIR LINES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"S. ___/H.R. 4213 - Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, FY2026 H.R.1925 - Emerging Digital Identity Ecosystem Report Act of 2025 S. 1180 A bill to abolish the Transportation Security Administration, and for other purposes. S. 1691 - Traveler Privacy Protection Act of 2025 S. 890 Screening Partnership Reform Act OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Aviation Security Taxes and Fees Customs and Immigration Fees Airport Security Issues Air Cargo Security Issues Civil Aviation Security Issues: Expansion or Trusted Traveler/Risk-Based Screening Programs, Airport Checkpoint Lane Staffing, Secondary Cockpit Barriers, Canines and Public Area Security Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Staffing and Resource Issues Passenger Security Staffing Levels at Airports, Preclearance Issues, Biometric Exit Touchless Airport Screening Tech Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Passenger Targeting Activities Unruly Passenger Enforcement Aviation Cybersecurity Reporting Requirements Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Aviation Cybersecurity Issues

OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: International Air Service Rights Issues (U.S. Government Bilateral Negotiations) Foreign Investment Trade Tariffs

S.___/H.R.___ - Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development and Related Agencies, FY2026 Appropriations S.___/H.R. 4213 - Department of Homeland Security, FY2026 Appropriations H.R. ___ - Flight Education Access Act of 2025 Implementation of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 Public Law (PL) 118-63 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Public Law (PL) 117-58 Implementation of Clean Energy Provisions Contained in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Public Law (PL) 117 - 169 Treasury/IRS Notice 2025-10,11 on the Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit and Emissions Rates H.R. 1968 - Full Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act of 2025 H.R. 1719/S. 144 - Farm to Fly Act H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Modernization and Safety Issues Airport Revenue Diversion Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) Tax Unmanned Aerial Systems Airline Alliance Antitrust Immunity Issues Aviation Industry Financial Issues Aircraft Issues Related to Certification, Modernization, Noise and Emissions Department of Transportation (DOT) Full Fare Advertising Rule Department of Transportation (DOT) Delayed Baggage and Ancillary Fee Refund Rule International Air Service Rights Issues (US Government Bilateral Negotiations) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) NextGen Initiative Issues Related to Global Distribution Systems, Third-party Ticketing, and Online Travel Sites International Fair Competition Issues Airline Alliance Competition Issues General Airline Employment Issues Issues related to Human Trafficking Issues related to Passenger Accessibility Tariffs Sustainable/Alternative Aviation Fuel Air Traffic Control (ATC) Modernization International Travel Restrictions Unruly Passenger Enforcement/No Fly List Department of Transportation (DOT) Airline Consumer Issues Department of Transportation (DOT) Ticket Refund Rule Climate Change and Sustainability Commitments Executive Order 14036 - Promoting Competition in the American Economy 5G Interference Issues Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Issues Clean Energy Development, Innovation and Technology Pilot Pipeline Strategy Issues Related to Career Development and Mobility Passenger Seating Procedures Issues Related to Airport Leasing Department of Transportation (DOT) Route Case Issues Aviation Cybersecurity Issues Issues Related to Veteran Accommodations & Employment Disinsection Issues relating to transportation of animals Consumer Data Protection

S.___/H.R. 4213 - Department of Homeland Security, FY2026 Appropriations Implementation of Clean Energy Tax Provisions Contained in the IRA PL 117 - 169 Treasury/IRS Notice 2025-10,11 on the Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit and Emissions Rates H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Aviation Security, Taxes & Fees Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Immigration and Customs Fees Various Federal Income and Excise Tax Matters Various Pension and Retirement Matters Issues Related to Aviation Fuel Taxes Sustainable Aviation Fuel Corporate Tax Reform Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Infrastructure Proposals - Implementation of American Jobs Plan Tax Incentives

S. ___/H.R. 4213 - Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies, FY2026 Appropriations S. ___/H.R. 4121 - Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, FY2026 Appropriations S. ___/H.R. ___ - Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies, FY2026 Appropriations S. ___/H.R. ___- Financial Services and General Government, FY2026 Appropriations S. ___/H.R. ___ - Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, FY2026 Appropriations S. ___/H.R. - Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, FY2026 Implementation of Clean Energy Provisions Contained in the IRA PL 117 - 169 Treasury/IRS Notice 2025-10,11 on the Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit and Emissions Rates H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Passenger Security Fees Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Fees, and Taxes/Fees Budget Reconciliation

Implementation of Clean Energy Provisions Contained in the IRA PL 117 - 169 Treasury/IRS Notice 2025-10,11 on the Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit and Emissions Rates H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act Implementation of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 Public Law (PL) 118-63 Department of Transportation (DOT) Delayed Baggage and Ancillary Fee Refund Rule OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Aviation Industry Financial Issues Renewable Identification Number (RIN) Markets Tariffs Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Airline Ticket Refund Rule Issues Related to Global Distribution Systems and Online Travel Sites

S. ___/H.R. 4213 - Department of Homeland Security, FY2026 Appropriations OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Implementation of Biometric Entry and Exit Systems Customs and Immigration Fees Visa Filing Requirements Customs Wait Times Visa Processing Delays

S. ___/H.R.___ - Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, FY2026 S. ___/H.R.___ - Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies, FY2026 S. ___/H.R.___ - Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, FY2026 Implementation of Clean Energy Tax Provisions Contained in the IRA PL 117 - 169 Treasury/IRS Notice 2025-10,11 on the Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit and Emissions Rates EPAs Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) Program: Standards for 2023-2025 and Other Changes H.R. 1719/S. 144 - Farm to Fly Act Implementation of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 Public Law (PL) 118-63 H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS)/Renewable Identification Number (RINs) Energy Tax Issues Sustainable Aviation Fuel Climate Change and Sustainability Commitments and Disclosures

Implementation of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 Public Law (PL) 118-63 Executive Order 14036 - Promoting Competition in the American Economy OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Airline Jurisdictional Issues In Any Consumer Data Privacy Bill Department of Transportation (DOT) Airline Consumer Issues Department of Transportation (DOT) Ticket Refund Rule Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Issues Department of Transportation (DOT) Delayed Baggage and Ancillary Fee Refund Rule Issues Related to Global Distribution Systems and Online Travel Sites Aviation Cybersecurity 5G Implementation Safety Issues Passenger Seating Procedures Consumer Data Protection

OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Anti-Human Trafficking Measures

Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (PL 117-58) Implementation of Clean Energy Tax Provisions Contained in the IRA PL 117 - 169 EPAs Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) Program: Standards for 2023-2025 and Other Changes Farm Bill Reauthorization H.R. 1719/S. 144 - Farm to Fly Act H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Energy Tax Issues Sustainable Aviation Fuel Climate change and sustainability commitments and disclosures Clean Energy Deployment, Innovation and Technology

General Labor Policy General Aviation Employment Issues Pilot Pipeline Strategy Issues Related to Career Development and Mobility"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

DAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DAL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/13.

on 05/12, 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

DAL Insider Trading Activity

DAL insiders have traded $DAL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD H BASTIAN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 91,710 shares for an estimated $6,405,943

RAHUL D SAMANT (EVP & Chief Info Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,993 shares for an estimated $3,708,676 .

. ALAIN BELLEMARE (EVP & Pres. - International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,423 shares for an estimated $2,523,683 .

. STEVEN M SEAR (EVP - Global Sales & Distrib) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,007,352

PETER W CARTER (EVP - External Affairs) sold 17,550 shares for an estimated $1,003,684

WILLIAM C CARROLL (SVP, Fin & Controller) sold 6,783 shares for an estimated $447,284

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 549 institutional investors add shares of DAL stock to their portfolio, and 571 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAL in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/07/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for DAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DAL forecast page.

DAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAL recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $DAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $72.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $67.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $65.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $50.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $62.0 on 04/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.