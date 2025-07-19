Lobbying Update: $1,470,000 of UPS (UNITED PARCEL SERVICE) lobbying was just disclosed

$1,470,000 of UPS (UNITED PARCEL SERVICE) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Tariff policy U.S. trade relationships (China, India, UK, EU, Vietnam, Mexico, Canada etc.) USMCA Enforcement and Review Universal Postal Union Access and Reform STOP Act Implementation and Enforcement H.R. 2213/ S.998 - Medical Supply Chain Resiliency Act: the bill authorizes the President to (1) negotiate, enter into, and enforce a trusted trade partner agreement with a country or countries with respect to medical goods; and (2) proclaim a modification of any existing duty, a continuance of existing duty-free or excise treatment, or additional duties to carry out the trade agreement. These actions may only be taken if the President determines, based on specified considerations, that the reciprocal elimination of existing duties or other import restrictions with respect to medical goods would contribute to U.S. national security and public health

Child Care Availability and Affordability Act Fair Labor Standards Act Service Contract Act Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act 89 FR 70698 - OSHA Heat Injury and Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor Work Settings

Funding for air traffic modernization/air traffic control/airspace management Implementation of the 2024 FAA Bill. Support efforts to ensure timely certification of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft given FAA changes to regulatory approach for powered-lift certification. Support for Open Skies and bilateral aviation agreements to support operations. 5G and spectrum allocation

H.R.7024 - Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 -- Extends 100% bonus depreciation and increases the limitations on expensing of depreciable business assets. R&D tax credit. HR 2448 / S 4389- Renewable Natural Gas Incentive Act of 2023 - Legislation to provide a $1.00 per gallon tax credit for motor vehicles that use renewable natural gas (RNG). Public Law No: 117-169 - Inflation Reduction Act - Alternative Fuel Tax Credit, Alternative Refueling Property Tax Credit, 45Z S. 1252/H.R. 2596 - Natural Gas Incentive Act of 2022 - This bill allows a tax credit through 2032 equal to $1 times the number of gallons of renewable natural gas or gasoline gallon equivalent of nonliquid renewable natural gas for use as a fuel in a motor vehicle or motorboat or go use as a fuel in aviation Build It in America Act (H.R. 3938) One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1)

General customs modernization/trade facilitation policy to improve the current regime. De minimis/low value shipment simplification, customs parity regarding foreign posts, e-commerce policy. Engage with stakeholders to improve processes to intercept illicit substances in global supply chains. H.R. 1, - One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), Section 70531. Modifications to De Minimis Entry Privilege for Commercial Shipments H.R. 2853 / S. 1404 - Combating Organized Retail Crime Act House Homeland Appropriations, 2026: Directs HSI to review current supply chain issues and create a crime coordination center H.R. 5009 - Servicemember Qualify of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2005

Catalytic converter theft Federal workforce grant funding for entry level driver training Global Supply Chain Issues - Efforts to address global supply chain challenges. Infrastructure Investment - Increased government spending for the surface transportation provisions of an infrastructure investment package, and related revenue-raising mechanisms Pre-emption of state and local gross receipts taxes for interstate transportation Amend federal law to allow the operation of a longer combination vehicle in Oregon to accommodate a longer energy efficient truck tractor. CORCA - Combating organized theft in retail, cargo and the supply chain

Sustainable aviation fuel advocacy Eligible lifecycle methodologies needed to implement the SAF blenders tax credit/Greenhouse gases, regulated, emissions, and technologies (GREET) model Extension of 45Z Clean Fuel Production Tax Credit and improvement of credits lifecycle emissions methodology"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

UPS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UPS stock 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

UPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,017 institutional investors add shares of UPS stock to their portfolio, and 1,113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

UPS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UPS in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for UPS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UPS forecast page.

UPS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UPS recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $UPS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $124.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $127.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $107.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $124.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $115.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer set a target price of $114.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Rick Paterson from Loop Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 04/30/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.