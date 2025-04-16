Lobbying Update: $1,450,000 of THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,450,000 of THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Verifying Accurate Leading-edge IVCT Development (VALID) Act; all provisions of the bill. Saving Access for Laboratory Services (SALSA) Act; all provisions of the bill. Clinical trials infrastructure. General discussions regarding diagnostic reimbursement policies. FDA Final Rule on Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs).

FY25 draft LHHS bill: provisions related to NIH, ARPA-H. FY26 NIH Funding.

P.L. 117-58: Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; provisions related to environmental monitoring. P.L. 117-169: Inflation Reduction Act; provisions related to environmental monitoring. P.L. 116-260: American Innovation and Manufacturing Act; provisions related to regulated substances. P.L. 114-182: Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act; provisions related to the use of certain chemicals. P.L. 91-604: National Ambient Air Quality Standards; provisions relating to ethylene oxide emissions.

P.L 117-167: CHIPS and Science Act of 2022; provisions related to semiconductor chips and STEM education.

Preparedness products and services. P.L. 91-513: Issues related to the Controlled Substances Act.

POWER Act; all provisions of the bill.

General discussions regarding trade and tariffs, including with respect to markets including China. United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

General discussions regarding the expiration of key provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and other tax-related priorities."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

TMO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TMO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

TMO Insider Trading Activity

TMO insiders have traded $TMO stock on the open market 97 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 95 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC N CASPER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 87 sales selling 112,850 shares for an estimated $61,409,032 .

. STEPHEN WILLIAMSON (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,650 shares for an estimated $11,580,924 .

. FREDERICK M. LOWERY (Executive Vice President) sold 18,300 shares for an estimated $9,732,122

MICHAEL A BOXER (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,775 shares for an estimated $3,130,857 .

. GIANLUCA PETTITI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $343,725 .

. NELSON CHAI has made 2 purchases buying 20 shares for an estimated $11,037 and 1 sale selling 16 shares for an estimated $8,449.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 972 institutional investors add shares of TMO stock to their portfolio, and 1,270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TMO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/06/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for TMO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TMO forecast page.

TMO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $616.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Conor McNamara from RBC Capital set a target price of $693.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $585.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Catherine Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $622.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $610.0 on 10/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.