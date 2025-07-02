Lobbying Update: $14,220 of KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$14,220 of KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY2026 House and Senate Defense Appropriations and Authorization Bills: Acquisition Reform, Semiconductor Fabrication Facilities, CHIPS Act, F-35 and EW Programs.

FY2026 House and Senate Appropriations and Authorization Bills around Acquisition Reform, Semiconductor Fabrication Facilities, CHIPS Act, and STEM.

STEM at early ages in order to foster more Women Engineers.

Policy rules regarding spectrum sharing and use of frequencies above 95GHz and NextG standards.

Trade issues with US equipment sales to China companies. ITAR and Export Control issues of foreign companies registered in the U.S. vs U.S. Companies.

CHIPS Act - tax incentives. R&D Tax Credits.

CHIPS Act and onshoring."

KEYS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KEYS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEYS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

KEYS Insider Trading Activity

KEYS insiders have traded $KEYS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEIL DOUGHERTY (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,479 shares for an estimated $3,136,511 .

. INGRID A ESTRADA (SVP) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,589,682

JOHN PAGE (SVP) sold 7,368 shares for an estimated $1,162,523

RICHARD P HAMADA sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $257,418

SATISH DHANASEKARAN (President and CEO) sold 658 shares for an estimated $103,819

KEVIN A STEPHENS purchased 280 shares for an estimated $44,520

KEYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 384 institutional investors add shares of KEYS stock to their portfolio, and 409 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KEYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KEYS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

