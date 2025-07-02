Lobbying Update: $14,220 of KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$14,220 of KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"FY2026 House and Senate Defense Appropriations and Authorization Bills: Acquisition Reform, Semiconductor Fabrication Facilities, CHIPS Act, F-35 and EW Programs.
FY2026 House and Senate Appropriations and Authorization Bills around Acquisition Reform, Semiconductor Fabrication Facilities, CHIPS Act, and STEM.
STEM at early ages in order to foster more Women Engineers.
Policy rules regarding spectrum sharing and use of frequencies above 95GHz and NextG standards.
Trade issues with US equipment sales to China companies. ITAR and Export Control issues of foreign companies registered in the U.S. vs U.S. Companies.
CHIPS Act - tax incentives. R&D Tax Credits.
CHIPS Act and onshoring."
KEYS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KEYS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEYS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
KEYS Insider Trading Activity
KEYS insiders have traded $KEYS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NEIL DOUGHERTY (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,479 shares for an estimated $3,136,511.
- INGRID A ESTRADA (SVP) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,589,682
- JOHN PAGE (SVP) sold 7,368 shares for an estimated $1,162,523
- RICHARD P HAMADA sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $257,418
- SATISH DHANASEKARAN (President and CEO) sold 658 shares for an estimated $103,819
- KEVIN A STEPHENS purchased 280 shares for an estimated $44,520
KEYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 384 institutional investors add shares of KEYS stock to their portfolio, and 409 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 3,029,018 shares (-65.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $453,656,025
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,675,148 shares (+16.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $400,656,915
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 1,841,494 shares (+1224.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $275,800,556
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 951,370 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,486,684
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 541,186 shares (-51.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,053,427
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 518,829 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,705,019
- FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. removed 326,651 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,922,520
KEYS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KEYS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025
