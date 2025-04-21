Lobbying Update: $1,420,000 of DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,420,000 of DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues relating to domestic and international corporate tax; H.R. 1990, American Innovation and R&D Competitiveness Act of 2025 (and Senate companion, when introduced); implementation of 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (P.L. No. 115-97).

Issues relating to DOD technology enhancements and modernization, DOD procurement and service contract requirements, and funding for DOD IT programs, including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and cloud computing programs; issues relating to annual National Defense Authorization Act; implementation of Pub. L. No. 118-31, James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024.

Issues relating to patent litigation and processes, protecting and modernizing intellectual property rights, and USPTO policies and operations; issues relating to "PREVAIL" Act (Senate and House), Patent Eligibility Restoration Act of 2023, and Advancing Americas Interests Act (118th Congress); S.708/H.R. 1574, the RESTORE Patent Rights Act of 2025.

Issues relating to increasing access to technology, connectivity, and STEM education programs (no specific legislation).

Issues relating to efficient government operations, procurement practices, and IT modernization (no specific legislation).

Issues relating to supply chain security, information technology programs, cybersecurity procurement, data breach notification, and cybersecurity resiliency (no specific legislation).

Issues relating to artificial intelligence, semiconductor supply chain requirements, telecom infrastructure, data privacy protections, cloud computing, emerging technology, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and cryptographic module validation program (no specific legislation); implementation of National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (CHIPS Act).

Issues regarding international trade, trade agreements, tariffs, export controls and licensing, AI Diffusion, and supply chain (no specific legislation).

Issues regarding regulation and reporting of carbon emissions, grid infrastructure modernization, IT energy efficiency requirements, and circular economy (no specific legislation)."

DELL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DELL stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/04, 11/07 and 0 sales.

on 04/04, 11/07 and 0 sales. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.

DELL Insider Trading Activity

DELL insiders have traded $DELL stock on the open market 164 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 164 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

V (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 2,954,775 shares for an estimated $364,748,433 .

. IV (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 2,954,775 shares for an estimated $364,748,433 .

. YVONNE MCGILL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $2,152,535 .

. LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. SILVER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,496 shares for an estimated $885,727 .

. RADAKOVICH LYNN VOJVODICH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,900 shares for an estimated $356,903 .

. BRUNILDA RIOS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 926 shares for an estimated $86,386

DELL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 657 institutional investors add shares of DELL stock to their portfolio, and 518 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DELL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DELL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/22/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/18/2024

