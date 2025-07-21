Lobbying Update: $1,410,000 of HEALTHEQUITY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$1,410,000 of HEALTHEQUITY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to tax advantaged savings vehicles for health expenses Issues related to Health Out-of-Pocket Expense Act of 2024 - H.R. 9394 Issues related to Health Out-of-Pocket Expense Act of 2025 - H.R. 955 One Big Beautiful Bill Act HSA Expansion Provisions - H.R.1

Issues related to tax advantaged savings vehicles for health expenses Issues related to Health Out-of-Pocket Expense Act of 2024 - H.R. 9394 Issues related to Health Out-of-Pocket Expense Act of 2025 - H.R. 955 One Big Beautiful Bill Act HSA Expansion Provisions - H.R.1"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

HQY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HQY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HQY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 06/16.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

HQY Insider Trading Activity

HQY insiders have traded $HQY stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HQY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON KESSLER has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 231,950 shares for an estimated $25,992,976 .

. ELIMELECH ROSNER (EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 71,000 shares for an estimated $7,976,299 .

. ROBERT W SELANDER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,500 shares for an estimated $1,086,439 .

. MICHAEL HENRY FIORE (EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,675 shares for an estimated $877,544.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HQY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of HQY stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HQY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HQY in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 06/05/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for HQY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HQY forecast page.

HQY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HQY recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $HQY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.0.

Here are some recent targets:

C. Gregory Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $120.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Alexander Paris from Barrington Research set a target price of $125.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 George Hill from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $115.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $104.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $117.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Allen Lutz from B of A Securities set a target price of $125.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Constantine Davides from JMP Securities set a target price of $117.0 on 06/04/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.