Lobbying Update: $1,410,000 of HEALTHEQUITY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$1,410,000 of HEALTHEQUITY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to tax advantaged savings vehicles for health expenses Issues related to Health Out-of-Pocket Expense Act of 2024 - H.R. 9394 Issues related to Health Out-of-Pocket Expense Act of 2025 - H.R. 955 One Big Beautiful Bill Act HSA Expansion Provisions - H.R.1
HQY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HQY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HQY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 06/16.
HQY Insider Trading Activity
HQY insiders have traded $HQY stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HQY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JON KESSLER has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 231,950 shares for an estimated $25,992,976.
- ELIMELECH ROSNER (EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 71,000 shares for an estimated $7,976,299.
- ROBERT W SELANDER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,500 shares for an estimated $1,086,439.
- MICHAEL HENRY FIORE (EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,675 shares for an estimated $877,544.
HQY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of HQY stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 107,390,188 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,490,070,913
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC added 914,461 shares (+1432.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,810,918
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 912,700 shares (-60.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,655,299
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 835,413 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $87,517,865
- INVESCO LTD. added 821,425 shares (+50.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,589,327
- MORGAN STANLEY added 610,647 shares (+76.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,962,875
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 580,988 shares (+995.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,341,909
HQY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HQY in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 06/05/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/25/2025
HQY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HQY recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $HQY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- C. Gregory Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $120.0 on 07/08/2025
- Alexander Paris from Barrington Research set a target price of $125.0 on 06/05/2025
- George Hill from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $115.0 on 06/05/2025
- David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $104.0 on 06/04/2025
- Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $117.0 on 06/04/2025
- Allen Lutz from B of A Securities set a target price of $125.0 on 06/04/2025
- Constantine Davides from JMP Securities set a target price of $117.0 on 06/04/2025
