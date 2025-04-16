Lobbying Update: $140,000 of WOODSIDE ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

$140,000 of WOODSIDE ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to offshore oil and gas, Issues related to LNG export Issues related to ammonia production Issues related to offshore exploration in Mexico

Issues related to clean energy technology"

WDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of WDS stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WDS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WDS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 01/15/2025

