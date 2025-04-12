Lobbying Update: $140,000 of TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP lobbying was just disclosed

$140,000 of TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor legislative and administrative action related to carbon capture, sequestration and its tax policy. Monitor legislative and administrative action related to alternative fuels programs and clean energy. Monitor legislative and administrative action related to conventional energy programs public lands and waters. Monitor legislative and administrative action related to pipeline infrastructure and permitting Monitor legislative and administrative action related to carbon markets and sequestration.

Monitor legislative and administrative action related to NEPA regulatory reforms. Monitor legislative and administrative action related to environmental justice. Monitor legislative and administrative action related to water restoration, pollution and federal disaster assistance. Monitor legislative and administrative action related to climate change.

Monitor legislative and administrative action related to PHMSA NPRM.

Monitor legislative and administrative action related to drilling bans. Monitor action related to Executive Order 14008. Monitor legislative and administrative action related to modifying or reissuing Nationwide Permits (NWPs) to reduce impacts on jurisdictional waters and wetlands.

Legislative and administrative action related to Section 301."

TRGP Insider Trading Activity

TRGP insiders have traded $TRGP stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

D. SCOTT PRYOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,000 shares for an estimated $12,615,325 .

. MATTHEW J MELOY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 48,837 shares for an estimated $9,527,064 .

. JENNIFER R. KNEALE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,887 shares for an estimated $5,750,806 .

. PAUL W CHUNG sold 18,037 shares for an estimated $3,427,616

JULIE H. BOUSHKA (Senior VP and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,260 shares for an estimated $2,527,022 .

. CHARLES R CRISP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,947 shares for an estimated $1,522,247 .

. ROBERT MURARO (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $505,735 .

. WATERS S IV DAVIS sold 2,190 shares for an estimated $429,802

TRGP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 449 institutional investors add shares of TRGP stock to their portfolio, and 366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TRGP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRGP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/16/2024

TRGP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRGP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TRGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $244.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $210.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Selman Akyol from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $224.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $225.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $181.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Jean Ann Salisbury from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $182.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $172.0 on 10/16/2024

