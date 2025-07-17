Lobbying Update: $140,000 of SIGA TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$140,000 of SIGA TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to biodefense countermeasures, strategic national stockpile, pandemic response.
SIGA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of SIGA stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,093,080 shares (+52.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,990,078
- FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC removed 787,487 shares (-33.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,315,428
- ALTRAVUE CAPITAL, LLC removed 242,570 shares (-9.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,329,283
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 226,818 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,242,962
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 219,000 shares (+135.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,200,120
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 210,100 shares (+50.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,151,348
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 207,518 shares (-39.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,137,198
