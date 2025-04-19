Lobbying Update: $140,000 of PREMIER INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$140,000 of PREMIER INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"S. 998, H.R. 2213 Medical Supply Chain Resiliency Act S. 1058, H.R. 2172 Preseving Patients Access to Home Infusion Act S.709, H.R.1585 Conrad State 30 and Physician Access Reauthorization Act H.R. 483 Health Care Efficiency Through Flexibility Act H.R. 786 Preserving Patient Access to Accountable Care Act Incentivizing domestic manufacturing of critical medical supplies Issues related to health care costs and transparency Electronic prior authorization and administrative simplification Health care supply chain resiliency 340B Drug discount program Reauthorization of Pandemic and All Hazards Preparedness Act Hospital finance issues Healthcare workforce issues (graduate medical education, health professional training, recruitment and retention, minimum staffing requirements) Medicare payment policies Alternative payment models and related policies Medicare home infusion policy Reauthorization of Substance-Use Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment for Patients and Communities (SUPPORT) Act Expanding access to interoperable health tech in long term and post-acute care settings Maternal and infant health Health care workplace violence and worker safety Artificial intelligence in healthcare Medicaid Disproportionate Hospital Share cuts"

PINC Insider Trading Activity

PINC insiders have traded $PINC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J. ALKIRE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,789 shares for an estimated $803,884 .

. LEIGH ANDERSON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $437,600

DAVID L KLATSKY (General Counsel) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $195,300

HELEN M BOUDREAU sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $53,550

JOHN T. BIGALKE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,273 shares for an estimated $45,150.

PINC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of PINC stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PINC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PINC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/05/2024

