Lobbying Update: $140,000 of KELLANOVA lobbying was just disclosed

$140,000 of KELLANOVA lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to product labeling and USDA nutrition assistance programs in the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, FY2025 Reduce Food Loss and Waste Act of 2025, S. 835

Issues related to USDA commodity and nutrition assistance programs Issues related to plant-based labeling and procurement"

K Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $K stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $K stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/29, 01/24 and 0 sales.

on 04/29, 01/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

K Insider Trading Activity

K insiders have traded $K stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $K stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

W K FOUNDATION TRUST KELLOGG has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 2,749,992 shares for an estimated $224,590,895.

K Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 374 institutional investors add shares of K stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

