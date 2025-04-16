Lobbying Update: $140,000 of HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$140,000 of HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R.____/S.____ Department of Defense Appropriations Bill, 2026 - Titles III & IV, all provisions related to high performance computing. H.R.____/S.____, Energy and Water Development Appropriations Bill, 2026 - Title III, all provisions related to high performance computing. H.R.____/S.____, Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill, 2026 - Titles I & III, all provisions related to high performance computing. H.R.____/S.____ Legislation to provide for reconciliation pursuant to H.Con.Res.14 for fiscal year 2025; all provisions related to artificial intelligence and high performance computing.

H.R.____/S.____ National Defense Authorization Act, 2026 - Titles I and II, all provisions related to high performance computing.

H.R.____/S.____ Intelligence Authorization Act, 2026 - Title I, all provisions related to high performance computing.

Issues arising out of the proposed acquisition by HPE of Juniper Networks."

HPE Insider Trading Activity

HPE insiders have traded $HPE stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN F SCHULTZ (EVP, COLO) sold 262,818 shares for an estimated $5,681,599

NEIL B MACDONALD (EVP, GM of Compute HPC AI) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 157,438 shares for an estimated $3,511,178 .

. FIDELMA RUSSO (EVP, GM, Hybrid Cloud & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 145,836 shares for an estimated $3,210,888 .

. PHIL MOTTRAM (EVP, GM, Intelligent Edge) sold 65,278 shares for an estimated $1,480,961

KIRT P KARROS (SVP, Treasurer and FP&A) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,241 shares for an estimated $1,205,464 .

. GARY M REINER sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,173,500

KRISTIN K MAJOR (EVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 48,578 shares for an estimated $1,089,431 .

. JEREMY COX (SVP, Controller & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,923 shares for an estimated $697,435 .

. GERRI GOLD (EVP, Pres & CEO Financial Serv) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,756 shares for an estimated $431,136 .

. BETHANY MAYER sold 6,409 shares for an estimated $84,534

HPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 504 institutional investors add shares of HPE stock to their portfolio, and 399 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HPE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HPE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/05/2024

HPE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HPE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HPE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $23.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $24.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $17.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Matt Niknam from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $25.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $24.0 on 12/09/2024

