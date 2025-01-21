Stocks
Lobbying Update: $140,000 of DALRADIAN USA lobbying was just disclosed

January 21, 2025 — 07:46 pm EST

$140,000 of DALRADIAN USA lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Inform policymakers of US direct investment in Northern Ireland. No specific legislation."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

GNSS Insider Trading Activity

GNSS insiders have traded $GNSS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. AWM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $367,716.
  • RICHARD HOE III OSGOOD purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $264,000
  • MARK CULHANE has made 3 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $133,166 and 0 sales.
  • WILLIAM H DODD purchased 16,327 shares for an estimated $43,266

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GNSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of GNSS stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


