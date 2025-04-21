Lobbying Update: $140,000 of CIENA CORPORATION (FORMERLY CIENA CORPORATION BROADBAND GROUP) lobbying was just disclosed

$140,000 of CIENA CORPORATION (FORMERLY CIENA CORPORATION BROADBAND GROUP) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Fiber sensing technology for subsea cable infrastructure.

R&D expenses in 2024 revised tax bill.

R&D expenses in 2024 revised tax bill. Fiber sensing technology for subsea cable infrastructure."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CIEN Insider Trading Activity

CIEN insiders have traded $CIEN stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY B SMITH (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 54,400 shares for an estimated $4,270,332 .

. JASON PHIPPS (SVP Global Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,536 shares for an estimated $1,609,068 .

. BRUCE L. CLAFLIN sold 16,912 shares for an estimated $1,436,851

DAVID M ROTHENSTEIN (SVP and Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $874,165 .

. DINO DIPERNA (SVP Global R&D) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,918 shares for an estimated $407,033 .

. SHEELA KOSARAJU (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,890 shares for an estimated $213,202 .

. JOSEPH CUMELLO (SVP, General Mgr. Blue Planet) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,578 shares for an estimated $203,765 .

. BRODIE GAGE (SVP Global Products & Supply) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,750 shares for an estimated $134,953.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CIEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 272 institutional investors add shares of CIEN stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CIEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIEN in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CIEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CIEN forecast page.

CIEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIEN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CIEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Needham set a target price of $90.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 George Notter from Jefferies set a target price of $105.0 on 12/18/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.