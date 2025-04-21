Lobbying Update: $140,000 of CIENA CORPORATION (FORMERLY CIENA CORPORATION BROADBAND GROUP) lobbying was just disclosed

$140,000 of CIENA CORPORATION (FORMERLY CIENA CORPORATION BROADBAND GROUP) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Fiber sensing technology for subsea cable infrastructure.
R&D expenses in 2024 revised tax bill.
CIEN Insider Trading Activity
CIEN insiders have traded $CIEN stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY B SMITH (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 54,400 shares for an estimated $4,270,332.
- JASON PHIPPS (SVP Global Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,536 shares for an estimated $1,609,068.
- BRUCE L. CLAFLIN sold 16,912 shares for an estimated $1,436,851
- DAVID M ROTHENSTEIN (SVP and Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $874,165.
- DINO DIPERNA (SVP Global R&D) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,918 shares for an estimated $407,033.
- SHEELA KOSARAJU (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,890 shares for an estimated $213,202.
- JOSEPH CUMELLO (SVP, General Mgr. Blue Planet) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,578 shares for an estimated $203,765.
- BRODIE GAGE (SVP Global Products & Supply) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,750 shares for an estimated $134,953.
CIEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 272 institutional investors add shares of CIEN stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,554,224 shares (+401.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $301,433,737
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 3,062,883 shares (+195.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $259,763,107
- ATREIDES MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,144,259 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,854,605
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,494,811 shares (-79.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,774,920
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,478,087 shares (-76.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,356,558
- FIL LTD removed 1,239,171 shares (-46.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,094,092
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC added 1,154,260 shares (+113.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,892,790
CIEN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIEN in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/13/2024
CIEN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIEN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CIEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Needham set a target price of $90.0 on 03/12/2025
- Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 03/12/2025
- George Notter from Jefferies set a target price of $105.0 on 12/18/2024
