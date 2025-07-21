Lobbying Update: $1,390,000 of CSX CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$1,390,000 of CSX CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"HR1: Budget Reconciliation - bonus depreciation, corporate tax rate, business SALT, and 45V and 45Z (hydrogen); S 187/HR 574 ALIGN Act - tax depreciation

Issues related to upcoming transportation reauthorization bill; Issues related to modal equity, user fees, and Highway Trust Fund; Issues related to rail safety technology - including air brake testing, automated track inspections, train inspection portals, trip optimizer, and safety pilot programs; Issues related to cargo theft; Issues related to rail operations and service; Issues related to supply chain network; Issues related to at-grade crossings and crossing elimination/signals funding; Issues related to Amtrak and passenger rail; Issues related to rail labor; Issues related to railroad right of way, including safety, encroachments, and property rights; Issues related to storm impacted infrastructure projects - Blue Ridge Subdivision restoration; HR 853: Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act; HR 854: DERAIL Act; HR 971: RAIL Act; HR 341: Railroad Responsibility Act of 2025; HR 928: Railway Safety Act of 2025; Monitor HR 2569: Train Noise and Vibration Reduction Act; HR 2166: Safe Route Acts of 2025 - heavy trucks; Monitor HR1487: The Agricultural and Forestry Hauling Efficiency Act - heavy trucks; Monitor HR 2424: Modern, Clean and Safe Trucks Act - trucks subsidy; Monitor HR 2514: Trucker Bathroom Access Act; Continuing funding Resolution, related to DOT funding; Issues related to regulatory reform; HR 4095: Railroad Yardmasters Protection Act; HR 3194/S 1779: Locomotives Act; S 2104: Reliable Rail Service Act; HR 3055: TRANSPORT Jobs Act;

Issues related to streamlining permits approvals; Issues related to government regulations; Monitor cabinet nominations;

Issues relate to environmental and energy regulation; Issues related to CARB waiver on zero-emission locomotives;

Issues related to cargo theft prosecution and deterrent;

Issues related to tariff proposals; Issues related to USTR proposed China ship fee;"

CSX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSX stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/13.

on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.

on 04/15. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

CSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 660 institutional investors add shares of CSX stock to their portfolio, and 822 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CSX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSX in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 07/21/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

CSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSX recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $CSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Seidl from TD Cowen set a target price of $45.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $42.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Patrick Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $37.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $36.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $38.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $36.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $34.0 on 07/08/2025

