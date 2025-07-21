Lobbying Update: $1,390,000 of ANHEUSER-BUSCH COMPANIES lobbying was just disclosed

$1,390,000 of ANHEUSER-BUSCH COMPANIES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General agriculture issues

General policy regarding regulation of the alcohol-beverage industry; Differentiation of beer from cannabis and hemp in tax and regulation; Differentiation of beer from liquor in tax and regulation; TTB regulation of alcohol-beverage industry

Proposals to extend and change the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Public Law No: 119-21 H.R. 1707, Grown in America Act

Issues related to tariffs

Issues related to seeking transparency around dietary guidelines review and revision process"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

BUD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BUD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/04 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

BUD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of BUD stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BUD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BUD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BUD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BUD forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.