Lobbying Update: $1,370,000 of NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$1,370,000 of NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 (S. 2296, H.R. 3838); FY2026 Defense Appropriations Act (H.R. 4016, no Senate bill number assigned); FY2026 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act (H.R. 3944); One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1); National Security Space Programs; Microelectronics; spectrum policy; Streamlining Procurement for Effective Execution and Delivery Act of 2025 (SPEED Act)(H.R. 3838); Fostering Reform and Government Efficiency in Defense Act (FoRGED Act)(S. 5618)

FY2026 Defense Appropriations Act (H.R. 4016, no Senate bill number assigned); National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 (S. 2296, H.R. 3838)

Amortization of Qualified Research and Experimentation Expenses; Additional First-year ("Bonus") Depreciation Deduction; Corporate Statutory Rate; One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1)

Export Control Reform, Foreign Military Sales, Defense Trade, International Sales; National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 ( S. 2296, H.R. 3838)

National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 (S. 2296, H.R. 3838); Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 (S. 2342, no House bill number assigned)

Reprogrammings

FY2026 Commerce Justice Science Appropriations Act (S. 2354, no House bill number assigned); NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2025 (S. 933); One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1)"

NOC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

NOC Insider Trading Activity

NOC insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHY J WARDEN (Chair, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $7,433,212 .

. ROBERT J. FLEMING (CVP and Pres. Space Systems) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,770,195

THOMAS H JONES (CVP & Pres Aeronautics Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,187 shares for an estimated $1,101,351 .

. MICHAEL A HARDESTY (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $875,872

KATHRYN G SIMPSON (Corp VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,924 shares for an estimated $840,013 .

. ROSHAN S ROEDER (CVP & Pres. Mission Systems) sold 991 shares for an estimated $485,590

BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 949 shares for an estimated $426,658 .

. MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $96,456.

NOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 732 institutional investors add shares of NOC stock to their portfolio, and 711 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NOC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOC in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

NOC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOC recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $NOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $550.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $542.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $525.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $550.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $550.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $540.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $571.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $625.0 on 04/16/2025

