Lobbying Update: $1,370,000 of DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,370,000 of DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues relating to domestic and international corporate tax; H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act; H.R. 1990/S.1639, American Innovation and R&D Competitiveness Act of 2025; implementation of 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (P.L. No. 115-97).

Issues relating to DOD technology enhancements and modernization, DOD procurement and service contract requirements, and funding for DOD IT programs, including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and cloud computing programs; issues relating to annual National Defense Authorization Act; implementation of Pub. L. No. 118-31, James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024.

Issues relating to patent litigation and processes, protecting and modernizing intellectual property rights, and USPTO policies and operations; issues relating to "PREVAIL" Act (Senate and House), Patent Eligibility Restoration Act of 2023, and Advancing Americas Interests Act (118th Congress); S.708/H.R. 1574, the RESTORE Patent Rights Act of 2025.

Issues relating to increasing access to technology, connectivity, and STEM education programs (no specific legislation).

Issues relating to efficient government operations, procurement practices, and IT modernization (no specific legislation).

Issues relating to supply chain security, information technology programs, cybersecurity procurement, data breach notification, and cybersecurity resiliency (no specific legislation).

Issues relating to artificial intelligence, semiconductor supply chain requirements, telecom infrastructure, data privacy protections, cloud computing, emerging technology, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and cryptographic module validation program: H.R. 3447/S. 1705, the Chip Security Act; implementation of National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (CHIPS Act); issues related to right-to-repair (no specific legislation).

Issues regarding international trade, trade agreements, tariffs, export controls and licensing, AI Diffusion, and supply chain: H.R. 3447/S. 1705, the Chip Security Act.

Issues regarding regulation and reporting of carbon emissions, grid infrastructure modernization, IT energy efficiency requirements, and circular economy (no specific legislation)."

DELL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DELL stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

DELL Insider Trading Activity

DELL insiders have traded $DELL stock on the open market 172 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 172 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL S DELL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,222,700,000

IV (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 77 sales selling 2,708,087 shares for an estimated $326,488,587 .

. V (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 77 sales selling 2,708,087 shares for an estimated $326,488,587 .

. WILLIAM F SCANNELL (Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops) sold 91,230 shares for an estimated $10,803,456

RICHARD J ROTHBERG (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 70,165 shares for an estimated $7,635,355

JANE TUNNELL (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 28,877 shares for an estimated $3,232,780

BRUNILDA RIOS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,926 shares for an estimated $2,243,672 .

. LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. SILVER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,681 shares for an estimated $1,285,282 .

. YVONNE MCGILL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $886,376 .

. RADAKOVICH LYNN VOJVODICH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,075 shares for an estimated $614,437.

DELL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 692 institutional investors add shares of DELL stock to their portfolio, and 577 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DELL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DELL in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/30/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

DELL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DELL recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $DELL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $165.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $145.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $145.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Simon Leopold from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $135.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $123.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $140.0 on 05/23/2025

