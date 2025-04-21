Lobbying Update: $1,360,000 of CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE LLC (FKA E I DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY) lobbying was just disclosed

$1,360,000 of CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE LLC (FKA E I DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Implementation and oversight of the Agriculture Marketing Act of 1946 to require the Secretary of Proposed update to plant incorporated protectant rule and proposed update to guidance clarifying the regulatory approach for food from plantsdeveloped with the newest tools of genome editing. 7CFR Part 340 Pesticide Matters Seed Matters Climate change matters 2024 Farm Bill
Endangered Species Act and Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) Biostimulant regulatory matters Pesticide matters Farm Bill 2024
Endangered Species Act and Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) Pesticide matters Climate change matters
Trade Intellectual property rights and protection Agriculture trade Trade and international relations Tariff matters Seed trade matters Issues related to Mexico's regulation of agricultural biotechnology and pesticides
Corporate taxation matters Taxation matters impacting US farmers
2025 NDAA Intellectual property rights and protection Technology access"
CTVA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CTVA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $15,000 on 10/29.
CTVA Insider Trading Activity
CTVA insiders have traded $CTVA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES V. MAGRO (Chief Executive Officer) sold 46,905 shares for an estimated $2,993,477
- CORNEL B FUERER (SVP, Gen Counsel and Secretary) sold 37,672 shares for an estimated $2,388,367
- BRIAN TITUS (See Remarks) sold 26,560 shares for an estimated $1,692,934
CTVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 533 institutional investors add shares of CTVA stock to their portfolio, and 518 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 12,381,436 shares (+2874.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $705,246,594
- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP added 5,604,838 shares (+51.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $319,251,572
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,466,156 shares (-24.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,432,245
- GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,187,473 shares (-60.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,558,462
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,731,022 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,863,214
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 2,447,663 shares (-72.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,418,884
- DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP removed 1,949,165 shares (-45.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,024,438
CTVA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTVA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
