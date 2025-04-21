Lobbying Update: $1,360,000 of CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE LLC (FKA E I DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY) lobbying was just disclosed

$1,360,000 of CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE LLC (FKA E I DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Implementation and oversight of the Agriculture Marketing Act of 1946 to require the Secretary of Proposed update to plant incorporated protectant rule and proposed update to guidance clarifying the regulatory approach for food from plantsdeveloped with the newest tools of genome editing. 7CFR Part 340 Pesticide Matters Seed Matters Climate change matters 2024 Farm Bill

Endangered Species Act and Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) Biostimulant regulatory matters Pesticide matters Farm Bill 2024

Endangered Species Act and Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) Pesticide matters Climate change matters

Trade Intellectual property rights and protection Agriculture trade Trade and international relations Tariff matters Seed trade matters Issues related to Mexico's regulation of agricultural biotechnology and pesticides

Corporate taxation matters Taxation matters impacting US farmers

2025 NDAA Intellectual property rights and protection Technology access"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CTVA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CTVA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $15,000 on 10/29.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CTVA Insider Trading Activity

CTVA insiders have traded $CTVA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES V. MAGRO (Chief Executive Officer) sold 46,905 shares for an estimated $2,993,477

CORNEL B FUERER (SVP, Gen Counsel and Secretary) sold 37,672 shares for an estimated $2,388,367

BRIAN TITUS (See Remarks) sold 26,560 shares for an estimated $1,692,934

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CTVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 533 institutional investors add shares of CTVA stock to their portfolio, and 518 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CTVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTVA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CTVA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTVA forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.