Lobbying Update: $1,340,000 of EBAY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$1,340,000 of EBAY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the sale of counterfeit products on third party platforms Issues relating to third party liability; S. 2934 (118th) - SHOP SAFE Act

General issues related to comprehensive federal privacy legislation General issues relating to consumer product safety; Issues related to the sale of counterfeit products on third party platforms; H.R. 7891/ S. 1409 (118th) - Kids Online Safety Act H.R. 8818 - Americans Privacy Rights Act

Issues related to SEC. 9674 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021; S. 1375 - SNOOP Act of 2025; H.R. 1882 - The Saving Gig Economy Taxpayers Act; S.1425 - Red Tape Reduction Act of 2025. Issues related to Digital Services Taxes; P.L. No: 119-21 - the One Big Beautiful Bill Act; H.R. 1494 - Sporting Goods Excise Tax Modernization Act;

S.1969 - De Minimis Reciprocity Act of 2023. H.R. 4148 / S. 2004 - Import Security and Fairness Act H.R. 7571 / S. 3878 - The Americas Act S. 4082 - Ensure Accountability in De Minimis Act of 2024 H.R. 805 - End Chinas De Minimis Abuse Act S.1185 - FIGHTING for America Act of 2025 H.R. 1840 - Closing the De Minimis Loophole Act Issues related to the US "de minimis" low value customs threshold; Issues related to customs modernization. S.294 - Country of Origin Labeling (COOL) Online Act P.L. No: 119-21, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

General issues relating to consumer product safety; General Issues relating to the sale of counterfeit products on third party platforms; General issues related to Section 230 of the Communications and Decency Act of 1996; H.R. 7891/ S. 1409 - Kids Online Safety Act H.R. 8818 - Americans Privacy Rights Act

General issues relating to small businesses utilizing e-commerce platforms; General issues related to SEC. 9674 of the American Rescue Plan of 2021; H.R. 190 - Saving Gig Economy Taxpayers Act; S.1375 SNOOP Act of 2025; H.R. 3530 (118th) - Cut Red Tape for Online Sales Act; S.1761 (118th) - Red Tape Reduction Act of 2023; Public Law No: 119-21, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

General issues related to e-commerce and USPS parcel delivery services; General issues related to postal solvency and protection of routes, hours and availability of postal services for all legal packages.

Issues related to advanced electronic data sharing; Issues related to the U.S "de minimis" low value customs threshold; S. 1969 - De Minimis Reciprocity Act of 2023. H.R. 4148 / S. 2004 - Import Security and Fairness Act Issues related to customs modernization. S. 3431 - Customs Modernization Act of 2023 S. 5329 - FIGHTING for America Act of 2024; Public Law No: 119-21, H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

General issues related to organized retail crime; S.1404/ H.R. 2853 - Combating Organized Retail Crime Act of 2025."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

EBAY Insider Trading Activity

EBAY insiders have traded $EBAY stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE A LOEGER (SVP, Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 219,965 shares for an estimated $15,516,483 .

. JAMIE IANNONE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 117,656 shares for an estimated $8,491,921 .

. EDWARD O GARCIA (SVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,119 shares for an estimated $5,377,538 .

. JORDAN DOUGLAS BRADLEY SWEETNAM (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 68,010 shares for an estimated $5,222,196 .

. STEPHEN J PRIEST (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,480 shares for an estimated $2,332,821 .

. CORNELIUS BOONE (SVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,041 shares for an estimated $739,907 .

. REBECCA SPENCER (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $139,900

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EBAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 490 institutional investors add shares of EBAY stock to their portfolio, and 485 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

EBAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EBAY in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for EBAY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EBAY forecast page.

EBAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EBAY recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $EBAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Feather from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $68.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $80.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $66.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $72.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $70.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $69.0 on 05/01/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.