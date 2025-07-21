Lobbying Update: $1,340,000 of CONSTELLATION ENERGY GENERATION LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,340,000 of CONSTELLATION ENERGY GENERATION LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"David Brown (House/Senate/White House/Department of Energy) HR 1- One Big Beautiful Bill Act House Energy and Water appropriations FY 2026 Senate Energy and Water appropriations FY 2026 David Gilbert (House/Senate) HR 1- One Big Beautiful Bill Act Andrew Malcolm (House/Senate/White House) HR 1- One Big Beautiful Bill Act Jacqueline Carney (House/Senate) HR 1- One Big Beautiful Bill Act Sally McAllister (House) HR 1- One Big Beautiful Bill Act

David Brown (House/Senate/White House/Department of Energy) Nuclear Fuel policy related to uranium, conversion, and enrichment Energy regulatory reform ADVANCE Act implementation Data Center policy Artificial Intelligence and Energy Use Eddystone Marine Terminal Litigation David Gilbert (House/Senate) HR 1- One Big Beautiful Bill Act Andrew Malcolm (House/Senate/White House) HR 1- One Big Beautiful Bill Act Nuclear Fuel policy related to uranium, conversion, and enrichment Energy regulatory reform ADVANCE Act Data Center policy Artificial Intelligence and Energy Use Eddystone Marine Terminal Litigation Jacqueline Carney (House/Senate) HR 1- One Big Beautiful Bill Act Sally McAllister (House) HR 1- One Big Beautiful Bill Act

David Brown (House/Senate/White House/Department of Energy) Permitting Reform Andrew Malcolm (House/Senate) Permitting Reform

David Brown (House/Senate/White House/Department of Energy) HR 1- One Big Beautiful Bill Act Tariff policy David Gilbert (House/Senate) HR 1- One Big Beautiful Bill Act Andrew Malcolm (House/Senate/White House) HR 1- One Big Beautiful Bill Act Jacqueline Carney (House/Senate) HR 1- One Big Beautiful Bill Act Sally McAllister (House) HR 1- One Big Beautiful Bill Act

David Brown (House/Senate) Used fuel management West Lake Landfill"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CEG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CEG stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/31.

on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/26, 02/04 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CEG Insider Trading Activity

CEG insiders have traded $CEG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW N BAUER (SVP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,241,580.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CEG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 858 institutional investors add shares of CEG stock to their portfolio, and 646 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CEG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CEG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CEG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CEG forecast page.

CEG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CEG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $CEG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $323.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $380.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 J.R. Weston from Raymond James set a target price of $326.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $350.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $318.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Ross Fowler from UBS set a target price of $320.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Paul Zimbardo from Jefferies set a target price of $223.0 on 04/28/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.